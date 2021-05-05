Google I/O 2021 gets its own custom hashtag icon on Twitter

- May. 5th 2021 7:44 am PT

0

We’re just two weeks away from keynote date at Google I/O 2021, and for the first time, the event will be 100% remote as a result of COVID-19. In preparation for the event, Google I/O 2021 has just picked up its own hashtag icon on Twitter.

A recent trend on Twitter has been to append icons to the end of a hashtag, a tool that’s called a “hashflag.” If you’re active on the social platform, you’ve probably seen these used as a promotional tool for upcoming movies and events. Apple also takes advantage of them around its launch events.

The hashtag icon for Google I/O 2021 on Twitter is a pretty simple one, just using I/O logo in a slightly skeuomorphic design. It’s neat, though nothing especially impressive. It’s also not animated, unfortunately.

Notably, this “hashflag” appears with more than one trigger. The obvious one is “#googleio,” but we also found that the icon appears and/or will appear in the future when you tweet with:

  • #GoogleIO
  • #io21
  • #IO2021
  • #GoogleIO2021
  • #Android12

Google I/O 2021 runs from May 18-20.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Google I/O:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter
Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3