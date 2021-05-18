All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first price cut of the year on Google Pixel 5. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro starting at $145 and Fitbit Sense for $240. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 5 sees first price cut of the year to $669

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 5 128GB Android Smartphone for $669. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer is the very first price cut of the year, is the best since November, and comes within $20 of the all-time low set once before on Black Friday.

Arriving as Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now on sale from $145

Woot currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $170. You’ll also be able to score an open-box model, complete with a 30-day warranty for $145. In either case, today’s offers are down from the usual $200 going rate and amount to as much as 28% in savings. Plus, in the case of the open-box version, it is the best discount to date.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also be able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Sense has dropped to a new all-time low at $240

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $240. Normally selling for as much as $330, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, undercuts our previous mention by $9, and is now the best price to date. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature.

