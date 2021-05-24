All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $449. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra at $200 off as well as iOttie Android chargers and car mounts from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 falls to best price yet from $449

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 2.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $599 in both Mercury Grey and Fiesta Red. Also available in the 4GB/64GB configuration for $449. In either case, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual price tags, with today’s sale marking only the second notable price cut and beating our previous mentions by $1 to drop to new all-time lows.

Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra now $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,100. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is the second-best price of the year, and the lowest in over three months.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra delivers S Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back, complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 series having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Plus, save $200 on the standard Galaxy Note 20.

iOttie Android chargers and car mounts from $17

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iOttie car mounts, chargers, and other accessories headlined by the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $31 in various styles. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 37%, beats our previous mention by over $8, and marks a new all-time low.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off AirPods and the like.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: