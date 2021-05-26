All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first notable price cut of the year on Google Nest Hub Max at $180. That’s on top of Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker for $50 and Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Earbuds at $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Max sees first price cut of the year to $180

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max Assistant Display for $180. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, marks the first notable discount of the year, and matches our previous mention from back on Black Friday.

Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top-of-the-line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. A noteworthy feature called Face Match makes it stand out from the competition, packing facial recognition in order to offer personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker for $50

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker for $50. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer matches the third-best Amazon discount to date, saves you $10, and is the lowest price in months. Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 delivers a curved AMOLED display to keep an eye on notifications from your smartphone, as well as other stats. On top of being able to automatically track workouts, you’ll find 15-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, water intake tracking, and the ability to keep tabs on your sleep quality. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Earbuds hits all-time low at $50 off

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $250 in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s second-generation pair of Momentum earbuds sport the same true wireless design and fabric charging case, but with added active noise cancelling and up to 28-hour playback. You’re sure to enjoy the signature Sennheiser sound, with built-in equalizer features to tweak the audio profile to your liking. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

