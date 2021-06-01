All of today’s best deals are headlined by Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $50 alongside the Wyze Band Activity Tracker for $25. That’s alongside a new Amazon low on the Microsoft Surface Duo. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $298. Down from the usual $348 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer coming within $20 of the Amazon low and marking the second-best price yet at the retailer.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa.

Wyze Band Activity Tracker drops to $25

The official Wyze Amazon storefront currently offers its Wyze Band Activity Tracker for $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer marks the very first Amazon discount we’ve seen, is a rare discount on the brand’s affordable fitness tracker, and the best we’ve seen overall outside of a launch promotion.

Wyze Band arrives to take on Fitbit and all of the other higher-end fitness trackers on the market with an extremely affordable price tag. Featuring an AMOLED display, this fitness tracker delivers heart rate monitoring alongside the ability to track everything from runs and other workouts. There’s also onboard Alexa control as well as 10-day battery life to complete the package.

Microsoft Surface Duo drops to new Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $741. After seeing a permanent price cut from $1,400 down to $1,000, today’s offer knocks another $259 off to mark a new Amazon all-time low. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model at $791, down from $1,100 to also mark the best price to date at Amazon.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Learn more in our launch coverage.

