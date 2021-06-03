All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Ticwatch Pro S smartwatch at $209. That’s on top of the Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $42 and this Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa smart bulb for $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Ticwatch Pro S smartwatch drops to new low of $209

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch for $209. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at $51 in savings as today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $12 to mark a new all-time low. This is also still one of the very first price cuts to date as well.

Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate.

Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds now $42

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $42. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked.

Alongside the 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms, these headphones have up to 35 hours of wireless runtime alongside a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 1.5 hours of listening time. The included case can be charged up over USB-C or wirelessly on your Qi pad, while an IPX7 waterproof rating protects them against light rain and sweaty workouts.

TP-Link Kasa Edison-style Smart Bulb just $9

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Filament Soft White Smart Bulb for $9. Regularly between $14 and $17 for all of 2021, today’s offer is at least 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This Google Assistant and Alexa-ready smart bulb can be turned on, dimmed down, and scheduled with both your voice or your smartphone, all with no hub required. It produces a soft white 2700K temperature via its Edison-style visible filament design with custom brightness settings. You can even group it together with other Kasa gear to control multiple smart home devices with a single command.

