All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $140. That’s alongside $200 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium and the Razer Kishi Gamepad at $55. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140

Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $140. Normally fetching $200, they’re currently marked down to $170 at Amazon with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $10 and dropping the price to the best we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that’s joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also be able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium hits all-time low at $400

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth) for $400. Regularly as much as $600, today’s deal is up to $200 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find.

This is the titanium model with “military-grade durability and water resistance” as well as 50,000+ watch faces and a battery that can “go for more than a day on a single charge.” Alongside voice command support and notifications from your smartphone, it features advanced sleep, health, and fitness tracking including ECG monitoring, seven fitness activities, and a built-in run coach.

Razer Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones at $55

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $55. Joining the iPhone model which went on sale last week, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low.

Supporting a wide range of Android smartphones, Razer’s Kishi controller grip brings a Switch-like experience into the mix for diving into mobile games on top of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an ergonomic grip design for getting your game on away from the console or PC. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

