All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Google Nest Father’s Day sale starting at $30. That’s alongside a notable price cut on the Google Pixel 4 at $449 and a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $95. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live

A series of Father’s Day Google Nest deals are now going live ahead of the weekend at various retailers headlined by the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $80 at B&H. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable price cut to date as well.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then shop additional discounts from $30.

Google Pixel 4 drops to $449

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Android Smartphone for $449. Typically fetching as much as $899, today’s offer comes within $19 of our previous mention for the lowest price of the year and marks the second-best price of 2021 on the handset.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop to the best price yet

Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for $95. Regularly $170 and currently selling for between $130 and $149 on Amazon depending on the color, today’s offer is up to 44% off and the best price we can find. For comparison, they are also starting from $150 at Best Buy. Alongside AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and built-in active noise cancellation, they offer up to 29 hours of runtime with the included charging case (varies with ANC activated). An always-on voice assistant allows you to bark orders to search for music, send a message, order coffee, and just about anything else with support for both Android and iOS smartphones.

