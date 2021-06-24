All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Google Pixel Stand sale that delivers a new Amazon low. That’s alongside price cuts on all of Motorola’s latest smartphones and Anker’s popular Soundcore NC earbuds at $54. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Stand sale returns to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $40. Normally fetching $79, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings with today’s offer returning to the Amazon low for only the second time and coming within $2 of the best price we’ve tracked overall.

Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more.

Save on all of Motorola’s latest smartphones

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto G Power 64GB for $200. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer delivers a new all-time low and one of the first notable price cuts on the handset. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $170, down from $200 for those who can get away with less storage.

Centered around a 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display, Moto G Power arrives with a Snapdragon 652 in order to deliver a capable Android experience at a budget-friendly price. Alongside up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at Android 10 support alongside a water-resistant design with a 48MP triple camera system around back to complete the package. Shop other Motorola deals from $150 right here.

Anker’s popular Soundcore NC earbuds on sale

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $54. Regularly $80, this is 32% or 25.50 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find.

An “oversized” 11mm bio-composite driver that generates “50% more bass” is joined by multimode hybrid active noise canceling (adjustable cancellation settings for road noise, outdoor situations, and indoor scenarios). From there, you’ll find a six-microphone array for “super clear calls” as well as up to 35 hours of wireless playtime with the included charging case.

