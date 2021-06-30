Linux support for Chrome OS makes every Chromebook a much more useful tool, and now, the feature is finally headed to older Chromebooks powered by Intel 6th Gen processors, otherwise known as the “Skylake” generation.

Google first launched support for Linux in Chrome OS in 2018 but only on select models and chip configurations. The list of supported models has grown considerably in the time since, but older Chromebooks using Intel 6th Gen processors have lacked support for Linux.

As spotted by Android Police, Google has unceremoniously announced on the Chromium bug tracker that “All work to enable this has been completed.” That’s roughly 18 months after that thread was opened up by Samsung Chromebook Pro and Asus Chromebook Flip owners who were irked by their fairly expensive machines lacking support for the feature.

Why did Chrome OS Linux support for Intel 6th Gen processors take so long? It’s not exactly clear, but it was hinted some technical issues were going on behind the scenes last year. It’s unfortunate, too, because Skylake machines are currently showing their age. The Samsung Chromebook Pro, for example, will lose update support in about two years. In any case, the feature could/should arrive with Chrome OS 92.

More on Chrome OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: