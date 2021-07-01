Thanks to Project Mainline (now just Mainline), updates directly from Google can be sent via Google Play System OTA updates. It looks like with the latest Google Play System update, some users have spotted an enhanced boot animation that displays the current install progress of the latest OTA.

When an update reaches your device, you’ll get a prompt or notification pop-up that will suggest a device restart to ensure that the update is processed. Until this change, the boot animation would be devoid of any visual indication that any under the hood changes are being made or updates being installed.

As spotted initially by XDA, after installing a recent Google Play System update and restarting devices, some people have noticed a progress percentage indicator underneath the “G” logo and progress bar. This enhanced boot animation provides a nice visual indicator of the install procedure and, while not exactly a true representation of how long you’ll have to wait, might help better inform you of when your device will be ready to use again.

Currently, the install progress percentage indicator underneath the boot animation has only been spotted by those running the Android 12 Beta. XDA suggests that this functionality is courtesy of an updated APEX module but is none the wiser as to which module is responsible for the change. In any case, it’s a helpful visual cue when something has changed on your device. Sometimes a longer than average wait after an update can feel a little drawn out for no reason. Just adding a % figure at least is confirmation that something is going on in the background before your device reaches the lockscreen or homescreen.

Have you seen the updates install animation after receiving the recent Google Play System update on your device? If so, let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: