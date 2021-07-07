Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G now $500 off, TicWatch Pro 3 hits $240, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $500 discount on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone. Not to mention a notable price cut that brings the TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch down to $240 and Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 at $321. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone sees $500 discount

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Android Smartphone for $800. Having originally retailed for $1,500, it recently saw a permanent discount down to $1,200, with today’s offer undercutting the Amazon all-time low by $150 to mark the best price we’ve seen to date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G delivers a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display with a design that harks back to old-school folding flip phones. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor and backed by 256GB of onboard storage to complement its 5G connectivity and dual rear cameras. Even with a new model slated to be unveiled next month, today’s discount is hard to pass up on for anyone chasing futuristic tech. You can also get a closer look in our review.

TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch drops to $240

MobvoiUS via Amazon currently offers the TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $240. Typically selling for $300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date, with today’s offer saving you 20% overall. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, Ticwatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors.

Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance alongside yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats, including sleep, heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more.

Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 has dropped to $321

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $321. Normally sitting at $410, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date, with today’s offer falling within $11 of the all-time low thanks to its 22% discount. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pair with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: