Google is now taking survey feedback for Android 12 Beta 3 from Pixel owners

Following the launch on Wednesday, Google has opened the customary Android 12 Beta 3 survey for Pixel owners.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12 on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 3 (SPB3.210618.013). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

Google, as usual, starts by enquiring about the “Android 12 Experience,” specifically Notification and Quick Settings, as well as the Volume Panel. It’s odd that the company is not asking about other core user interface/experience additions this release, like extending Material You theming and people’s thoughts on the new Wallpaper & Style “app.”

You’re then asked to “rate your satisfaction with each of the following experiences”: stability, performance, battery, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, and app experience.

Next up is whether you’d recommend Beta 3 in its “current state” to friends and family, and how your answer differs from the last release. From our two days of usage, there is a notable stability upgrade.

It then asks about your “top issue area” and whether you reported the problem, as well as whether this would cause you to leave the Android Beta Program. Last in the Android 12 Beta 3 survey is a field for “additional feedback on your experience.”

