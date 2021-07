Gboard redesign with Material You theming rolling out for some on Android 12

With Beta 3 earlier this week, Google’s upcoming design language is appearing in more places throughout the OS. Some Android 12 users are now seeing the Gboard Material You redesign live.

As we previously enabled last month, the Google keyboard redesign varies depending on whether you have “Key borders” enabled. If you don’t, the ‘?123’ key and spacebar are placed in pill-shaped buttons and adopt a rather dull hue based on your system color.

Meanwhile, the return key is similarly shaped, but — along with the ‘expand’ key in the top suggestions strip — is much brighter and vibrant in color. The gesture trial is similarly and rather delightfully themed.

If borders are enabled, ‘return’ and ‘expand’ are the brightest keys and placed in circles. ‘123?’ is also a circle and quite dark. However, there is a third level of key theming that slots in between the other two shades for caps lock, comma, period, and backspace. Lastly, the background is themed, while all other keys are lighter/white.

A handful of users are seeing this Gboard Material You redesign, but it’s not widely available yet. Both beta and stable channel Gboard users are encountering this phased rolled out. For more color examples, check our post last month.

Google’s keyboard app has undergone a number of A/B tests in recent months, including one variant that made use of a sheet. However, we believe this looks to be the final design.

More about Gboard:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: