Deals: Anker 35% off Gold Box sale, OnePlus Nord N10 5G drops to $280, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an up to 35% off Anker Gold Box sale that’s packed with Android accessories and more. That’s alongside an all-time low on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G at $280 and these Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds for $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker launches up to 35% off Gold Box sale

Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Anker chargers, power banks, and other accessories starting at $12. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $110. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking only the second notable discount of the year and matching the 2021 low set back in April.

PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Smartphone returns to low

Amazon currently offers the new unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $280. As only the second notable price cut to date, you’re looking at $20 in savings, a match of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save on the budget-friendly smartphone.

Featuring 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are just $20

Amazon currently offers the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds for $20 in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts on the brand’s latest earbuds, delivering 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low.

Skullcandy Dime may arrive at an impressively affordable price point further accentuated by today’s deal, there’s plenty of value here. Alongside 12-hour battery life, these pack IPX4 water resistant for tagging along on workouts. Plus, there’s a compact charging case that won’t take up too much space in your bag. We recently took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toysreview and found them to quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game.

