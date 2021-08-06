Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sees $150 discount, Fitbit Versa 2 $115, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $150 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. That’s alongside the Anker Soundcore earbuds from $22 and Fitbit Versa 2 at $115. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sees $150 discount

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $550 in a variety of colorways. Having dropped from $700, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that amounts to 21% in savings while only being beaten once before by Prime Day. If the latest S21 series devices aren’t calling your name but it’s time for an upgrade nonetheless, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag.

Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life, and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and there’s plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review.

Save on Anker Soundcore earbuds and more from $22

Anker is ending the workweek by kicking off a new Soundcore sale via Amazon with discounts on headphones, speakers, and more. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $100 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, and matches the best we’ve seen on all of the colors.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch drops to $115

HSN is currently offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $115. Normally fetching $179 at Amazon, you’re looking at as much as 35% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $34 to mark the best price of the year.

Featuring up to six days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: