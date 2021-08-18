Deals: Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 see first discount at $125, Wyze Band $25, more

All of today’s best deals are live and headlined by the first discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 at $125. That’s also on top of a pair of Wyze smart fitness discounts starting at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 see first discount

Woot is offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $125. Having just launched last week with a $150 price tag, you’re looking at the very first cash discount on the new releases, with today’s offer saving you $25 to mark a new all-time low.

As the latest additions to the Samsung stable, Galaxy Buds 2 arrive with active noise cancellation in tow alongside some other robust features. With up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal when taking advantage of ANC, as well as three levels of Ambient Sound passthrough. Check out all of the details in our launch coverage.

Save on Wyze smart fitness gear from $25

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its HealthKit Smart Scale for $28. Typically fetching $34, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year, with today’s offer saving you 18% while beating the previous discount by $1. Wyze Smart Scale supplements your existing fitness regimen with the ability to monitor 12 different metrics ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and much more. It helps deliver a more comprehensive look at your overall health for keeping tabs on getting in shape and pairs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other services. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Also on sale today, the official Wyze Amazon storefront currently offers its Wyze Band Activity Tracker for $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within a penny of the low. Wyze Band arrives to take on Fitbit and all of the other higher-end fitness trackers on the market with an extremely affordable price tag. Featuring an AMOLED display, this fitness tracker delivers heart rate monitoring alongside the ability to track everything from runs and other workouts. There’s also onboard Alexa control as well as 10-day battery life to complete the package. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

