Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer active noise cancellation at just $150

Samsung’s latest affordable wireless earbuds, the $150 Galaxy Buds 2, offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and more.

Just like all of Samsung’s recent audio efforts, the Galaxy Buds 2 feature audio crafted by AKG, meaning you can expect a well-tuned listening experience. With two-way speakers in the earbuds, the Buds 2 should have solid performance on the highs and lows. More importantly, these are the most affordable option in Samsung’s current lineup of earbuds, while still managing to offer active noise cancellation.

Samsung has upgraded the Galaxy Wearable app to suit their new buds. With the new “Earbud fit test” feature, you can check how well your buds are fitting into your ears, especially for the sake of noise cancellation. When you’re ready to hear the outside world, the Galaxy Buds 2 offer three levels of Ambient Sound. When it’s time to make calls, you can rely on machine learning to filter out background noise.

You can pre-order the $149.99 Galaxy Buds 2 now in one of four fashionable colors — graphite, white, lavender, and olive. These colorways even extend to the interior of the charging case, while each bud’s design is reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds Pro. By pre-ordering either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, you can get enough promotional Samsung Credit to pick up the Galaxy Buds 2 for free.









