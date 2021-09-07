Deals: Save $150 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Hisense 4K Android TVs $270 off, more

All of today’s deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at $150 off. That’s alongside Hisense Android TVs at $270 off and Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 or more on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Today only, Woot is offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Android Smartphone for $850. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is $150 under what you’d pay from the newer Flip 3 handset and $50 below the competing Amazon discount.

While not the latest foldable from Samsung, its Galaxy Z Flip still delivers a similar experience with a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor. Alongside 256GB of storage, there’s also a dual rear camera array and, of course, the signature old-school-inspired folding design. You can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Save up to $270 on Hisense 4K Android TVs

We have now spotted a number of notable price drops on the already affordable and highly-rated 2021 Hisense 4K TVs. First up, BuyDig offers the 75-inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium 75U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android Smart TV for $999. Originally $1,394, it carries a regular price of $1,250 at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we can find.

This is a 75-inch Android 4K TV with Dolby Atmos support, HDR, built-in Google Assistant, a voice remote, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. It has four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, and more.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones down to $180

Today only, Woot offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones in certified refurbished condition at $180. Normally fetching $348 for a new condition model, which is what you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings and is the second-best price to date at within $20 of the all-time low.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa.

