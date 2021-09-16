Deals: OnePlus 9 5G hits $646, Google Nest thermostat bundle $110, more

All of the best deals are now up for the taking today, headlined by an Amazon low on the OnePlus 9 5G at $84 off. That’s alongside this Google Nest Thermostat bundle with $110 in savings, and a 20000mAh Qi power bank from AUKEY at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 5G sees $84 discount to new low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $646 in Winter Mist. Normally fetching $729, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with $84 in savings attached. This is also $43 under our previous mention.

Delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a fresh 120Hz refresh rate, the recent OnePlus 9 arrives powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review

Save $110 on Google Nest Thermostat and Nest Audio

BuyDig is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Nest Audio Speaker for $239. While you’d normally pay $249 and $100 for both of the Google smart home upgrades, today’s offer delivers $110 off while undercutting the combined 2021 lows on the pair by $30 in order to deliver the best value of the year.

This package is perfect for expanding your Assistant smart home, with both a capable thermostat to automate the AC and heater, as well as a new way to call up voice controls. The Nest Learning Thermostat will not only help you stay comfortable this fall and winter, but also saves you money by adjusting climate control based on your routines. Throw in the Nest Audio, and you’ll be ready to command not only the included accessory but also other gear that ties into Assistant.

AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20

AUKEY is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $20. Saving you 60% from the usual $50 price tag, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best price in months. AUKEY’s 20000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching movies or other content.

