Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $135, Galaxy Chromebook Go sees first discount, more

All of today's best deals are headlined by a pair of discounts on Samsung's latest earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro have dropped to $135 and are joined by the Galaxy Buds 2 at $115. That's also alongside the new Galaxy Chromebook Go at $269.

Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low

Woot is offering a pair of notable Samsung earbud discounts, headlined by Galaxy Buds Pro at $135. Down from the usual $200 price tag, you’re looking at the best discount to date at 33% off. This also beats our previous mention by $5. Samsung’s flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect, ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio. The earbuds are rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $115 at Woot. As still one of the first major discounts, this is within $5 of the all-time low and the second-best so far. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $269. Usually fetching $300, this new release launched earlier in the summer and is now on sale for the very first time. With $31 in savings, you’re looking at a new all-time low. Delivering a 14-inch display, the Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that is Samsung’s lightest Chromebook yet. The lightweight design doesn’t mean it skips out on features, as there’s Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, 32GB of storage, and more, all backed by 12-hour battery life.

