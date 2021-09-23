Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles from $230, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ $350 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles from $230. That’s alongside $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and the first discount on TCL’s new 20S Smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles now 26% off

Amazon is offering up to 26% off Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches bundled with wireless chargers. You can score the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch with Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for $230. Purchasing both items at the regular price individually would run you $310, leaving you with $80 in savings and the lowest bundle price we have tracked on Amazon.

Alongside the usual smartphone notifications and Google Assistant features, this model tracks sleep and SpO2 levels as well as heart rate, ECG monitoring, and series of popular fitness activities. The 9W charger can juice up two devices at once and makes for a perfect companion to Samsung Galaxy 4.

Save $350 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Android Tablet for $500. Down from its usual $850 price tag, you’re looking at $350 in savings in order to undercut our previous mention by $50 and mark the best price of the year. You can also lock in that $350 in savings on higher-tier storage capacities, too.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. You can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

TCL’s new 20S Smartphone on sale for first time

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone to $235. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier in the year and subsequently a new all-time low.

Arriving as one of the latest handsets from TCL, its new S20 arrives with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display in one of two colorways. The Snapdragon 665 that powers the experience pairs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be upgraded with the microSD card slot. And then around back, there’s a 4-sensor 64MP camera array to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: