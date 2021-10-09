Google will support Pixel 6 series with 5 years of updates, leaked marketing confirms

A leaked marketing site has given us more details on the Pixel 6’s performance and camera this weekend, but the biggest detail comes in the form of software. Google seems to be officially committing to supporting the Pixel 6 with 5 years of updates.

A pair of marketing sites posted by Carphone Warehouse (via @evleaks) confirm that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will both be eligible for updates for at least 5 years following the debut of these two devices. In a footnote, Google says:

Android security updates for at least five years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

This change represents a pretty big upgrade from past Pixels, which were limited to only 3 years of support. Google has held up to that timeline, too, cutting off the Pixel 2 following Android 11 and bringing the Pixel 3 to Android 12 for its last major update. This expanded timeline also allows Google to beat out its Android competition which, at their best, provide security updates for four years. This new timeline is also much closer to that of Apple.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t mention how long major Android updates will be supported on the Pixel 6, but the phrasing certainly implies they won’t hit the same 5-year timeline.

Google mentions this improved update support in line with both Tensor and the new Titan M2 security chip, both of which presumably play a role in expanding support timelines.

