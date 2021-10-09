Pixel 6 marketing site confirms 30W charging, ‘80% faster performance’ from Tensor

We’re just 10 days away from the debut of the Pixel 6 and thanks to Google’s own official details as well as a plethora of leaks, we know a lot about these phones. Today, a marketing site is confirming several more details about the Pixel 6 including its charging speed, and more.

A marketing site posted by Carphone Warehouse (via @evleaks) puts the entire Pixel 6 on display, essentially confirming every last detail about the device. It also seems to be the source of the press renders that first depicted the Pixel Stand refresh earlier this week.

The first of the two sites focuses in specifically on the base Pixel 6, confirming many details including the charging speeds of the device both when wired and wireless. Over USB-C, the Pixel 6 will be able to hit speeds of up to 30W, a pretty big upgrade over the Pixel 5 and every other release before it which had 18W charging. Meanwhile, Pixel 6 will be able to achieve speeds of up to 21W on the new Pixel Stand.

Moving right along, the page also highlights the capabilities of the Tensor processor in several places, including mentioning the performance upgrade it delivers. Google is claiming a performance gain of “80%” on these new Pixel devices thanks to Tensor, calling them the “most powerful Pixel phones.” Google mentions that metric is based on internal benchmarks, and on the Pixel 6 Pro’s site, it’s direction mentioned that this metric is compared to the Pixel 5. That’s still good news, but probably means Tensor won’t outmatch any other flagship chips on the market.

Rounding out the base Pixel 6, the site calls out the 6.4-inch display, but doesn’t mention its refresh rate, only that it has a “Smooth Display” with high refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro’s marketing site confirms a 120Hz refresh rate for the 6.7-inch panel. Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water resistance are mentioned for both devices. Battery life is also mentioned as “all day” on both, with a metric on the Pixel 6 Pro mentioning 34 hours as tested by a third-party. The same figured isn’t included for Pixel 6.

Most of these details apply back to the Pixel 6 Pro as well, but there are a few key differences. The Pixel 6 Pro, for example, will be able to handle 23W fast wireless charging on the new Pixel Stand. There’s also mention that the Pixel 6 Pro’s LPTO display can adjust between 10Hz and 120Hz to save battery life.

Unfortunately for fans of Google’s fabric case, these sites also explicitly confirm that the new Pixel 6 case is “made with translucent material” which is built with 30% recycled plastics.

You can check out the two sites for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to see everything in one place, but we assume these pages will be taken down sooner than later.

