Deals: OnePlus 9/Pro smartphones now up to $270 off, Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch $140, more

Early Black Friday discounts headlined all of today’s best deals and take $270 off the OnePlus 9/Pro handsets. That’s alongside the Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch at $140 and Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones for $248. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Early Black Friday pricing takes $270 off OnePlus 9/Pro

Today, multiple retailers are rolling out early Black Friday pricing on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $799. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $270 in savings, a new all-time low that’s $72 under our previous mention, and likely the best pricing we’ll see all holiday season.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch can be yours for $140

Amazon is now offering Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smartwatch for $140. Usually going for the $200 list price, today’s $60 savings mark a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. Sporting a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro fitness tracker is ready for weeks of adventure at a time with an impressive 18 days of battery life. The rugged body is ready for just about anything as well; with 10ATM waterproofing plus military-grade heat and cold resistance, you can swim with this thing through icy waters or brave blazing deserts as well as everything in between. You’ll find over 100 different sport modes onboard as well as sleep and stress monitoring, a heart rate sensor, and tons of other health-tracking metrics, too. Head over to our recent review to see just what all the fuss is about.

Score a new low on Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $248 in several styles. Marking a new all-time low at $100 off, today’s discount beats previous mentions by $50 in order to offer the deepest savings to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

