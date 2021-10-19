Pixel 6/6 Pro: A new, barebones unboxing experience [Video]

At long last the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been launched, are ready for pre-order and we’ve been unboxing the duo so you know just what to expect.

Unlike the Pixel 5, the entire Pixel 6 series is a return to the flagship roots of the Made by Google smartphone series. Google has introduced the brand new Tensor chip and the specifications for the duo are very much in the “flagship” camp again.

There is no denying that the unboxing experience with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is very short and sweet. For starters, the omission of an in-the-box charger means that the box is thinner and lighter — despite the phones being bigger than ever. Google’s shift to make more sustainable packaging means that there isn’t too much to sink your teeth into until you get the phone powered on.

A notable is that depending on which color Pixel 6 model you happen to choose, the accenting of the box will match that of the color you have chosen. You could even say that the packaging even adheres to Android 12’s Material You theming:

Pixel 6/6 Pro: What’s in the box?

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)

Quick start guide

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

You’ll find very little in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro packaging meaning the entire unboxing experience lasts just seconds…<insert your own innuendo here>. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support 30W wired charging, you will need to purchase an additional power brick or supported USB-PD 3.0 charger to get access to the speeds. Alternatively, you can just use any existing USB-C charger but it will top up at lower speeds.





Unlike many other OEMs, there is no pre-applied screen protector on the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. You’ll need to pick one up separately to ensure that micro-scratches don’t become a bigger issue. Nor is there a case in the box but you can pick up an official option all of which are now made of frosted plastic rather than the popular recycled fabric design seen in recent years.

If you’re insistent on unboxing your own Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you can pre-order the device priced at $599 or $899 from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

