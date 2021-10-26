Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have an update out of the box; look out for these software versions

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices are shipping to customers right now, and the first orders should be arriving in the next day or two for many. Now, Google has revealed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have an update out of the box that customers will need for the best experience.

In a brief forum post this afternoon, Google confirms that a day-one update will be made available to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones as they’re unboxed. These updates ensure that all of the Pixel’s advertised features, such as Magic Eraser and others, work properly.

Google mentions that the rollout for these updates may take a few days to fully complete, so there’s a chance that if your phone arrives ahead of October 28 it may not be able to download the update right away. To see if you’re on the latest software, Google advises you to go to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Update, or on the Settings > About page, check for the following build numbers.

SD1A.210817.036

SD1A.210817.036.A8 (Verizon customers)

Notably, these are the same version numbers we have been running on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro throughout our review process. While Google doesn’t specify the full changelog, we know it comes with the November security patch.

After you complete the phone setup, the software update automatically downloads silently in the background. After the download completes, it will prompt you to reboot the phone. Due to deployment timelines and staged rollouts, some updates may not be available until 10/28.

