Pixel 6 orders have started shipping from the Google Store, Pro is back in stock

Following chaos on launch day and some dates in flux, the Google Store has started shipping out PIxel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro orders in the United States and other parts of the globe.

This morning, with a couple of days to go ahead of proper availability on October 28, the Google Store has started shipping Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices to those who were able to get in early orders. In my case, a “Sorta Sunny” Pixel 6 Pro shipped with an official 30W charging brick. Our Dylan Roussel also saw his Pixel 6 Pro and case ship this morning in France.

Adding to this, we’ve further seen some users on Reddit who have had their orders ship out ahead of deliveries later this week.

Of course, this doesn’t appear to be the case for all users. While shipping dates from the Google Store for Pixel 6 did move up for many following launch day issues, many are still looking at deliveries that are a few weeks out, and stock for the Pixel 6 Pro is very scarce at the moment from many retailers.

Notably, though, the Google Store seems to have opened up additional stock for the Pixel 6 Pro. The “Stormy Black” and “Sorta Sunny” models are both available in 128GB variants, though the “Cloudy White” option is fully out of stock at the moment. If you’re interested, we’d advise you to get in quickly as stock will likely dry up again quickly and is still very much in flux. Delivery estimates, as least for us, are currently pushed back to January 2022.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: