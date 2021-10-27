Deals: Galaxy Buds Pro hit $141, OnePlus smartphone bundles $300 off, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro falling to an Amazon low of $141. That’s alongside OnePlus Android smartphone bundles and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in several styles starting at $141. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a series of new Amazon all-time lows at 30% off alongside the second-best price to date overall.

Samsung’s flagship earbuds live up to that designation with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

OnePlus bundles see pre-Black Friday discounts

Ahead of formally kicking off its Black Friday sale next month, OnePlus is now rolling out some early holiday-worthy offers on select smartphone bundles with the new OnePlus Buds Pro. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the OnePlus 9 Pro package at $999, which is down from the combined $1,219 value to match the launch pricing we saw earlier this fall and mark the second-best otherwise.

Delivering the latest flagship handset from OnePlus, the 9 Pro arrives with a fitting spec sheet centered around a 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 5G connectivity. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Expand your Assistant setup with Govee’s Flow Plus Light Bars

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars for $45. Usually going for the $65 list price, clipping the on-page coupon will bring that down by 30%, marking one of the first discounts we’ve tracked.

Designed to add a touch of ambiance to your gaming or home theater setup, the Flow Plus light bars offer twin segmented RGBIC panels that can sync up to your music, movies, and games. They also offer Alexa and Assistant compatibility, so you can use simple voice commands to adjust the brightness, color settings, set timers or schedules, and much more.

