Deals: Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 hits $281, Amazon Halo Band $75, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 dropping to $281. That’s alongside Amazon’s Halo Band at $75 and the first discount on GoPro HERO10 Black. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s already-affordable Chromebook Plus V2 is even more so

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 V2 for $281. Normally selling for around $350, you’re looking at a return to the Amazon all-time low with $69 in savings attached.

Delivering an affordable Chromebook with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this Samsung offering arrives with a 2-in-1 design that, on top of getting work done, can double as the perfect content consumption machine. There’s also a bundled stylus for precision input to pair with its 12.2-inch FHD display. All-day battery life rounds out the package.

Amazon Halo Band drops to $75

Amazon is now offering its Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $75. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer delivers 25% in savings while coming within $5 of our previous mention from September and marking the second-best price outside of Prime Day.

Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to seven-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more.

GoPro HERO10 Black sees first discount

Amazon is currently offering the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black for $449. Down from the usual $500 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount since launching earlier this year at $51 off.

Delivering the brand’s latest action camera, GoPro HERO10 Black arrives with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review.

