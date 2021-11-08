Deals: LG Wing 5G refurb smartphone hits $330, Fitbit Luxe $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the LG Wing 5G dropping to $330 in a rare refurbished sale. That’s alongside a new Amazon low on the Fitbit Luxe and TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG Wing 5G sees refurb discount to $330

Today only, Woot is offering the LG Wing 5G Android Smartphone for $330 in certified refurbished condition. Marking one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen in any condition, you can now score a deep discount on one of LG’s flagship smartphones. Down from the original $999 price tag when it launched last October, you’re looking at the best price yet on this unique smartphone.

Delivering a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display, the LG Wing 5G stands out with a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display that hides underneath the first display. That display is revealed once the device is slid into its unique T-shaped design. Powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, there’s a 4,000mAh battery as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Around the back, you’ll find a triple-lens camera array. This refurbished unit includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Fitbit Luxe drops to new Amazon low of $100

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $100. Down from $150, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with 33% in savings attached. This is also only the second offer at the retailer and $30 below our previous mention. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its five-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home gear starting at $10. Ranging from its latest releases on sale for the first time to new all-time lows for others, our top pick is the latest TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $16. Down from the usual $25 going rate, you’re looking at 36% in savings while marking a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention.

Having been recently refreshed earlier this year, this dual-outlet smart plug expands the capabilities of your setup to the patio or outdoor space and is perfect for pairing with Christmas lights this winter. It works without a hub and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi to connect with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, alongside your smartphone for setting automations or schedules.

