Deals: HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO $80 off, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch $112, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO at $80 off. That’s on top of Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $112 and one of the best prices yet on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO is now $80 off

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO for $500. Normally fetching $580, you’re looking at the second-best price yet with $80 in savings. Having just launched earlier this fall, this is one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, too. The new HP Chromebase arrives to give Chrome OS a desktop design with an all-in-one form factor.

Centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display, there’s a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath that rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover that pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Check out our launch coverage for some additional details.

Go score the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $112

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $112. Having dropped from $180, you’re looking at a new 2021 low that has only been beaten once before in the summer of last year. With 38% in savings, this is also $7 under our previous mention as well.

Featuring up to six days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect, like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. While this isn’t the latest and greatest from Fitbit, there is plenty of value to be had from this now even more affordable fitness tracker.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $130

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $130. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a series of new Amazon all-time lows at 27% off alongside the second-best price to date overall.

Samsung’s flagship earbuds live up to that designation with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

