Deals: Google Pixel 6 $499, Nest Black Friday sale from $25, Galaxy Buds 2 $120, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first cash discount on Google Pixel 6 from $499. That’s alongside the Nest Black Friday sale from $25 and an Amazon low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 sees first discount

Best Buy is now offering a Black Friday discount on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android Smartphone from $499. You’re looking at the first direct cash discount on the new release with as much as $100 in savings from the usual $599 going rate to mark a new all-time low.

Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review.

Google Nest Black Friday deals live from $25

Ahead of the big day next week, all of the Google Black Friday deals have gone live across nearly the entire lineup of the brand’s latest Nest speakers and smart displays. Various retailers are getting in on the action, most notably discounting the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50. Down from $100, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $120 in all four colors. Down from the $150 price you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while marking a new Amazon all-time low that’s $10 below our previous offer from the retailer.

As a mix of flagship functionality and a more affordable form factor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver plenty of notable features for the price – especially with the discount. Alongside the highlight of active noise cancellation, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. That’s alongside up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: