Get up to $375 off the Axon 30/30 Ultra and accessories during ZTE’s Black Friday flash sales

Ahead of Black Friday, ZTE is running a full week of flash sales on its Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra Android flagships, along with accessories for the phones.

One problem that smartphone makers have been struggling to solve is how to squeeze as high of a screen-to-body ratio as possible while keeping a high-quality front-facing camera for selfies. The latest solution puts the camera underneath the display, only revealing the sensor when it’s needed.

Last year, ZTE debuted this technique on the Axon 20 series, and since then, a handful of other phones have tried under-display cameras. This year, ZTE changed the game again with the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra by making the pixels above the camera sensor smaller, making the under-display camera far less noticeable than on other phones.

Since more of your screen is usable, not obscured by a notch or punch hole camera, the ZTE Axon 30 series offers an immersive experience for streaming movies and shows, as well as for gaming. As you’d expect from a company that innovates so much on the front-facing camera, the higher-end ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is also impressively equipped with three separate 64-megapixel rear sensors for the main, ultra-wide, and portrait cameras, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with five times optical zoom.





With Black Friday just around the corner, ZTE is offering a discount on its Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra through November 29. You can pick up the Axon 30 (retail $499) bundled with a case, screen protector, and Bluetooth speaker (all together a $565 value) for just $449. Meanwhile, the Axon 30 Ultra is available on its own with a 26% discount, bringing it from $749 down to $549.

But if you’re really looking for a steal, every day of Black Friday week ZTE is running special two-hour flash sales on its website. In the US store, ZTE’s flash sale will run every day from November 22 through November 29, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST or 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. PST.

During this flash sale, the high-end Axon 30 Ultra is available for just $374, a 50% discount. In the same window, ZTE is also discounting some of its accessories, making its smartwatch, wireless earbuds, and fast charger available for $9.90 each, while phone cases, screen protectors, and USB-C cables are just $1.00.

This is your best chance to get the phone that has set the bar for what under-display cameras should look like (or, more specifically, how they shouldn’t be seen), along with all the accessories you could ever need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: