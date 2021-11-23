Get up to 42% off the best robot vacuums and mops in Roborock’s Black Friday sale

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off of its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are far from a new addition to the home – or even the smart home, with many vacuums supporting both Alexa and the Google Assistant – but companies like Roborock have continued to innovate over the years. For example, many smart vacuums are also fully capable of working as a mop for your non-carpeted surfaces, and some can automatically empty their bins into a larger bin on the dock.

This innovation of robot vacuums/mops is best exemplified by the latest from Roborock, the Roborock S7 and Roborock S7+, which feature a new “Sonic Mopping” technology. This means offering double the water pressure of previous mopping models like the Roborock S6 Pure, while also offering high-speed mops able to scrub up to 3,000 times per minute, altogether giving you a deeper clean.

More importantly, the Roborock S7 series is able to detect when it’s nearing a carpeted surface and automatically lift the mop heads to keep those areas dry. This same automatic lift, a first for robotic floor cleaners, also kicks in when the robot is in a tricky location or is returning to the dock, preventing any excessively wet spots on the floor.

For Black Friday week, running from November 22 through Cyber Monday on November 29, Roborock is offering a steep discount on many of its vacuums, including $229.99 off the Roborock S7+ with its bundled dock and $195 off of the standard Roborock S7. These are the biggest discounts either of these vacuums has had to date. You can also find deals on some of the other excellent models, like the S6 Pure, S6 MaxV, and S5 Max.

Of course, if your home has more carpet than hard flooring, a combination mop and vacuum may not be the best fit for you. In that case, Roborock has a line of vacuum-only models, like the Roborock S4 Max, which has all of the same great features like laser navigation, location tracking, area-specific cleanings, Google Assistant integration, and more.

Like the higher-end models, the S4 Max is capable of automatically mapping multiple levels of your home, and you can use those maps to specify areas that the vacuum should not enter or in what order rooms should be cleaned. The Roborock S4 Max also has multiple suction power options, which can also be set per-room, meaning your shag rug can get a deeper clean than the hallway, if you like.

During the Black Friday event, the Roborock S4 Max is on sale for just $279.99 – a $150 discount. If you’re looking to vacuum more than just your floors, Roborock also offers a handheld vacuum, the Roborock H7, perfect for furniture and hard-to-reach spaces of your home, discounted to $359.





Or, for those on a budget who want Roborock’s advanced floor cleaning without the bells and whistles of room mapping, the Roborock E4 vacuum + mop may be just what you’re looking for. Like all other Roborock vacuums, the E4 handles hair, dander, and other allergens with ease and can automatically return to the dock when it needs a charge, including for a quick “top-up” before returning to finish the cleanup job. When you’re ready to mop, just snap on the mopping attachment and start it up again.

Now through Cyber Monday, the Roborock E4 is on sale for 42% off, bringing it down to just $219.99. No matter your needs or budget, Roborock’s Black Friday sale has options that will help keep your home cleaner than ever in the new year or make a great gift to expand a family member’s smart home.

