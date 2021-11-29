Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go $245 all-time low, more

This is the place to find all of this year’s best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Black Friday week has officially come and gone, but we are now tracking notable price drops on a range of Chromebooks for Cyber Monday including models from Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Acer, and more. We are expecting to see even more come tomorrow, but you’ll already find a giant list of price drops down below. Hit the fold for the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals the 9to5Toys team is clocking.

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals:

Update 11/29: We have now added even more cyber Monday Chromebook deals from Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, HP, and more with up to 70% off and deals starting from just $99 alongside a brand new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is taking up to 48% off a selection of Samsung computers, monitors, tablets, and accessories with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $244.99. Having launched earlier this year with a $300 price tag, today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 below our previous mention. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package.

More Cyber Monday Chromebook deals:

