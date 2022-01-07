Bluetti’s latest battery tech debuts in a solar generator that can recharge 80% in just 30 minutes, more

At CES 2022, Bluetti is bringing new battery tech that delivers faster charging, alongside its “APEX” product, the AC500 5,000W inverter, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

Bluetti’s NA300 Solar Generator is a world-first

One of the most interesting announcements Bluetti is making at CES 2022 is the world’s first sodium-ion solar generation. The NA300 system and its B480 battery module use sodium-ion technology to speed up charging dramatically and improve performance in low-temperature environments. Bluetti says that its sodium-ion battery can charge from 0% to 80% in under 30 minutes at room temperature and has a retention rate of over 85% in low temperatures around -20°C (-4°F).

This new battery tech is making its debut in the NA300 system, a comparable system to the EP500 Pro. The new system has a built-in capacity of 3,000Wh with support for up to two B480 battery modules at 4,800Wh each. Like many of Bluetti’s other systems, the NA300 has four 20A plugs and one more 30A output port. It can also handle a whopping 3,000W of solar charging input, making it one of the fastest solar generators out there. With AC input, the battery can be recharged up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

‘APEX’ finally arrives in Bluetti’s 5,000W AC500

The star of the show for Bluetti at CES is the long-await “APEX” system, the Bluetti AC500. This product, which has been in development for around two years, can deliver a massive 5,000W of power using its pure sine wave inverter, the most powerful inverter the company has ever used on a product and one of the most powerful on the market today.

The design of the AC500 is similar to the AC300 in that the system itself doesn’t have built-in batteries, but is completely module with batteries such as the new B301. That latest module has 3,072Wh of battery power per pack, and AC500 can use up to six of those units at once for a whopping 18,432Wh of energy storage – enough to power an entire family through days of a power outage.

As for recharging that massive system, Bluetti says you can charge over AC, solar, or both for up to 8,000W of power input. AC charging on its own can hit 5,000W of input, while solar charging can hit up to 3,000W.





EB3A promises to be a killer travel companion

Bluetti is certainly best known for its bigger batteries and inverters, but the company is coming to CES 2022 with an advanced new portable battery bank. The Bluetti EB3A has a 600W pure sine wave inverter and a battery capacity of 288Wh. The battery can support up to 200W of solar input, too.

Best of all? The EB3A utilizes just a single cable for charging, ditching the need for a bulky power brick for recharging. Plus, it can recharge at speeds of up to 600W, with a 0%-80% recharge in a mere 20 minutes.

Bluetti EB3A pictured to the left

