Hands-on: PHNX’s Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ultra-thin case lineup

Below we go hands-on with the super-sleek and ultra-thin PHNX case lineup for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Check out our hands-on with the PHNX Pixel 6 series case lineup from PHNX below:

The company has made smartphone cases that have been designed specifically with minimalists in mind or just those that hate adding yet more bulk to their pocket. Every single case from PHNX is ideally suited to those that want to not only protect their prized possession but don’t want to lose functionality and — most importantly — form. That’s an important differentiator given the large footprints of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which come in at 6.4-inches and 6.67-inches respectively.





There are a ton of cases out there that claim total device coverage but not very many can offer protection without increasing device bulk quite substantially. PHNX Pixel 6 cases have always taken a different approach for the unique contours of the latest Made by Google smartphone series. Rather than being heavy and bulky, these cases let you enjoy the unique look and feel of your brand new smartphone but without any sort of over-the-top branding or logos — meaning you’re not inadvertently advertising a brand simply by protecting your phone.

At just 0.35mm or 0.01-inches thin, you’ll benefit from an extra layer of protection without needing to make more room in your pocket or sacrifice the curves and contours of either of the massive late-2021 flagship Pixel handsets. If you want to protect your display, all PHNX cases play nicely with screen protectors and other common accessories such as smartphone grips.





Not wanting to hinder access to important buttons and controls, PHNX has paid close attention to access to things such as charge port, volume and power buttons on each of their ultra-thin cases. Every single case for Pixel 6 (or any other device) is lazer cut for precise access to all of the most important portions of your smartphone — including the speakers. There is also a raised lip around the precious rear camera bar/visor to ensure it’s protected when placed on flat surfaces — especially across the curved glass corners.

With the Pixel 6 weighing in at 207g and the Pixel 6 Pro at 210g, neither option would be considered “lightweight” by modern smartphone standards. Luckily each and every PHNX case is for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro adds no noticeable extra mass without sacrificing protection. The color options are simple and refined with Frosted White, Frosted Black and, Matte Black available:

All PHNX cases ship within just one business day and are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied.

https://youtu.be/5UYR5_WoZLU