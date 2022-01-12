Google’s latest Nest Hub arrives in India without support for Soli-based sleep tracking

Google’s beloved Nest Hub smart display got a refresh in 2021 with an updated design and a neat new trick. Now, nearly a year after that launch, it’s finally arriving in India.

Announced on The Keyword, Google confirmed the launch of the second-generation Nest Hub in India with pricing landing at Rs 7,999, roughly equivalent to the $99 price tag in the United States. Flipkart and other retailers already have the product in stock and ready to ship.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is available in India from today in Chalk and Charcoal colour choices, priced at Rs 7,999, and can be purchased at Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, with more to come later.

While this Nest Hub is physically the same device we’ve had in the US for several months with its significantly better speakers and minor-but-appreciated design updates, it’s lacking one key feature. In India, the Nest Hub’s Soli-based sleep tracking feature is disabled.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Soli is the reason this feature is not available in the country, just like when the Pixel 4 series was not sold in India. Speaking to Android Authority, Google confirmed that sleep tracking and other Soli-enabled features on the second-generation Nest Hub are disabled in India because the country has not cleared the technology for use.

