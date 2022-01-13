Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 hit $100, official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather cases $61, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 returning to an all-time low at $100. That’s alongside official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather cases at $61 and Lexar Play microSD cards from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 return to all-time low

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in a variety of styles for $100. Saving you 33% from the typical $150 price tag, today’s offer is matching the all-time low last set back in November.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review

Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather cases now on sale

Amazon is currently offering the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leather Case for $61. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the very first price cut of 24% off. Covering your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a premium leather design, this official case has a unique split form-factor to accomodate the handset’s folding mechanism. Made of calf leather, this case features a soft touch interior for some added protection and to keep your phone looking its best. There’s also support for wireless charging as well.

Those looking to wrap a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in leather are also in luck, as Amazon is also discounting Samsung’s official cover to $61. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 24% in savings and the second-best price to date. Not to mention, this is also the lowest since Nonmember and only the second time on sale. This official cover sports much of the same premium build as the lead deal, just in an altered form-factor to match the Fold 3.

Save on Lexar Play microSD cards from $17

Amazon now offers the Lexar Play 256GB microSDXC Card for $29. Typically fetching $46, you’re looking at 37% in savings while beating our previous mention by $3 – this is also the lowest we’ve seen since August and the second-best to date overall. Supporting up to 150MB/s transfer speeds, Lexar’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch to sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. There are also additional capacities up for grabs starting at $17, as well.

