TWRP support comes to OnePlus 8/8 Pro, plus more budget phones

Popular custom recovery TeamWin Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, has now added builds that support the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and a small pool of budget Android devices.

If you are dead set on slapping a custom ROM on your Android device, you might look to TWRP to get third-party software builds running on your favorite hardware. While not always necessary, installing a custom recovery can aid the process and make things a little easier than the stock offering.

TWRP has now added official builds for the OnePlus 8 (instantnoodle), OnePlus 8 Pro (instantnoodleep), Nokia 2.2 (WSP_sprout), Motorola G9 (guamp), Samsung Galaxy J4+ (j4primelte), and Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 (goya). While the headline attraction is undoubtedly the added support for OnePlus’s 2020 flagship cohort, it’s great to see more affordable options also getting some love from TWRP too (h/t XDA).

Given the mixed reception that the recent OxygenOS 12 release has received, official TWRP support for the OnePlus 8 series is bound to be helpful for those looking to get started sideloading ROMs. That said, the process is not one we would suggest the “average” owner or user take on without a bit of light reading and research first.

A whole host of previous generation OnePlus phones now have official TWRP builds available including the OnePlus 5 series through to the most recent OnePlus 9. Oddly, it has taken a little while for this “official” support to come to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. With many affordable Android devices often abandoned almost directly after launch, it’s also great to see efforts made to keep old hardware running for much longer.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: