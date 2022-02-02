Google adds prominent contact info for National Domestic Violence hotline in Search

This week, Google announced a new change to Search that will put the information for the National Domestic Violence hotline in prominent locations.

Effective as of February 1, Google Search will show a large box at the top of search queries relating to domestic violence. The box contains the contact details for the National Domestic Violence hotline, with options for a phone number, SMS, live chat, and the hotline’s official website.

The new feature was developed by Google with the help of the hotline, which operates 24/7 in the United States. The box will appear under search terms including and related to domestic violence, including terms such as “boyfriend hit me.”

In a blog post, Crystal Justice of the National Domestic Violence Hotline explains:

Starting today, when people in the U.S. search for information related to domestic violence on Google, they will see a box at the top of the search results displaying the contact information for The Hotline – with direct access to our phone and chat services. This will help survivors, especially those in crisis, get the information and connection to the 24/7 support they need quickly and with less scrolling. Finding the right information quickly is essential for survivors, as their window to safely reach out for support may be limited.

The post goes on to explain that a feature like this is especially useful now, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has “exacerbated” domestic violence as isolation and economic instability are increasingly common.

