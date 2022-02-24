Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $140, HP Chromebook Amazon lows, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro at $140. That’s alongside an Amazon low on the HP Chromebook 14b and TP-Link’s latest Assistant outdoor smart plugs from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC with a 30% discount

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $140 in Phantom Black. Down from $200, you’re looking at the second-best price to date and lowest since back in December when they hit the all-time low of $125.

Living up to the feature set you’d expect from a pro pair of earbuds, Samsung’s flagship releases arrive with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

HP Chromebook 14b returns to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 14b for $350. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer returns to the Amazon all-time low set just twice before at $120 off. Delivering a more mid-tier Chrome OS package than the 14a and 14c offerings that are also on sale right now, this model completes the lineup with a 14-inch anti-glare touchscreen display and AMD Athlon 3050c processor. Its 64GB of storage is supplemented by 4GB of RAM, and you’re also looking at nearly 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the I/O front, there’s an HDMI slot joined by dual USB-C ports and a microSD card reader to complete the portable machine.

TP-Link’s latest Assistant outdoor smart plugs up to 30% off

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $17. Amounting to 30% in savings, this is the second-best price to date from its usual $25 going rate and the lowest since last fall.

Having been recently refreshed a few months ago, this dual-outlet smart plug expands the capabilities of your setup to the patio or outdoor space in time to enjoy spring weather. It works without a hub and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi for connecting with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, alongside your smartphone for setting automations or schedules. Plus, a single outlet model is down to $15.

