What’s on Google TV: Pluto TV adding seven new channels, No Way Home gets digital release date

Google TV users are about to get some more free channels, as Pluto TV is preparing to add several new channels to its lineup.

Pluto TV adding seven new channels in March 2022

Pluto TV announced integration with the Google TV homescreen not long ago, delivering a collection of free streaming channels with easy access on Chromecast and TVs from brands such as TCL. Now, Pluto is preparing to add seven new channels over the course of March 2022 including the following:

Heartland – March 1

Vevo Retro Rock – March 1

Black Classics – March 2

G4 Select – March 7

More TV Sitcoms – March 10

Waypoint TV – March 2022, date TBA

CordCuttersNews also has a breakdown of the new movies being added to the PlutoTV on-demand library next month.

Disney+ will add Netflix’s Marvel shows, at least in Canada

After Netflix confirmed it would lose its original Marvel shows released over the past several years, it’s been confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other shows will be heading to Disney+. However, the mature-themed shows are so far only confirmed to be coming to the service in Canada as of March 16. Disney’s plans for the shows in the US remain unclear, but Hulu seems like an obvious home.

FuboTV adds Fox Weather

After being added to YouTube TV last month, Fox Weather has now been added to FuboTV.

Sony this week announced the digital release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The hit film will be available as of March 22 on Google TV’s marketplace as well as other sources such as Vudu, Amazon, and other sources. The physical release date is April 12.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Check out our review of TCL’s 5-Series Google TV

This week, our Kyle Bradshaw took a look at the 5-Series Google TV lineup from TCL, but his impressions were… not great, thanks to common bugs and various other issues. You can read the full review here.

Part of the problem may be that Google TV is still a new platform, though it still is strongly rooted in Android TV, which TCL has offered for a few years now. TCL was one of the first companies to adopt Google TV after the Chromecast’s release, and certainly the first to put it in an affordable mid-range panel. It’s possible that the many quirks of the 5-Series will be outgrown in the coming months, but they make it hard to recommend in the short term.

