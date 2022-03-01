OnePlus has rolled out the February security patch to these phones

OnePlus promises to deliver regular system updates for its wide array of smartphones for at least two years and in some cases longer for flagships, so let’s see how they’re handling the February 2022 security update.

Google added the February security patch as the third post-Android 12 updates for all eligible Pixel devices including the Pixel 6/6 Pro – after a big bug-fixing update was pushed in late January. As has been the case for a little while now, Samsung has continued the recent exceptional update cadence for its immensely popular Galaxy series. The February patch for Galaxy devices arrived in late January and puts many other OEMs to shame.

The bimonthly update process for OnePlus smartphones means that keeping track of scheduled updates for your device can be frustrating. We saw a very late rollout of the January 2021 security patch for a number of selected devices, including the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 9 series while the latest patch has only just arrived on a small pool of OnePlus devices — some 25 days after Samsung hardware started seeing the patch.

The OnePlus 8 and 8T series now have access to OxygenOS 12 via the Open Beta path. No timeline has been shared for the stable release but it is a good sign that more devices will be added very soon. It’s unclear just what OnePlus-specific issues have been addressed as changelogs are minimal for all those currently getting updated.

OnePlus 9 series

Although not officially on sale outside of a few select regions, the OnePlus 9RT is starting to see OxygenOS 11_A.05 which brings the very latest February 2022 security patch to the not-quite-a-flagship smartphone.

Although this update is based upon Android 11, we’re expected Android 12 to arrive at some point soon given that the OnePlus 8 series is now able to grab the OxygenOS 12 in Beta. However, this is a massive patch that includes multiple fixes for things such as Bluetooth connectivity, camera software and performance improvements, plus much more.

OnePlus 8 series

The first “flagship” model to get updated has been the OnePlus 8T after OxygenOS 11.0.13.13/11.0.12.12 was confirmed as rolling out for the late-2020 device. This minor update contains nothing but the February 2022 patch for the OnePlus 8T and weighs in around the 80-100MB mark for most.

While the OnePlus 8T was the first to get updated with the most recent security patch, the entire OnePlus 8 series is now covered with the rollout of OxygenOS 11.0.11.11. It’s worth noting that the entire OnePlus 8 and 8T series is now eligible for the OxygenOS 12 Beta. The update is based upon Android 12 but doesn’t actually include the latest security patch as yet.

OnePlus 7/7T series

Although it’s unclear when the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will get updated to Android 12, at least you can get the latest February 2022 security patch. OxygenOS 11.0.6.1 is available for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro alongside the same build for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro.

OnePlus Nord series

Weirdly, the very first OnePlus phone to get the latest patch was the entry-level OnePlus Nord N100. OxygenOS 11.0.4/11.0.5 has added the February 2022 security patch alongside a few general system stability tweaks for the OnePlus Nord N100.

Devices still awaiting the January patch

While we’re seeing a very small pool of devices get the latest patch, a larger selection of the OnePlus hardware lineup is still running the now outdated November and October 2021 security patches — all are noted. We’re not entirely sure if or when we could see the devices updated, but we are hoping that they are patched soon.

It’s important to note that OnePlus has confirmed that the 6 and 6T series will no longer be officially updated or supported over the coming months. The 2018 flagship duo received a surprise update in mid-November and now will only be supported via third-party unofficial means moving forward.

OnePlus 9 series OnePlus 9 (January 2021 patch) OnePlus 9 Pro (January 2021 patch) OnePlus 9R (November 2021 patch) OnePlus 9RT (December 2021 patch)

OnePlus 8 series OnePlus 8 (December 2021 patch) OnePlus 8 Pro (December 2021 patch) OnePlus 8T (December 2021 patch)

OnePlus 7 series OnePlus 7 (December 2021 patch) OnePlus 7 Pro (December 2021 patch) OnePlus 7T (December 2021 patch) OnePlus 7T Pro (December 2021 patch)

OnePlus Nord series OnePlus Nord (January 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord CE (January 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord 2 (December 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N10 5G (January 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N100 (September 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N200 5G (January 2021 patch)



How can I get the February 2022 security patch on my OnePlus device?

OnePlus has a habit of rolling out updates for devices in a staged manner. That means that the initial release and subsequent confirmation on the OnePlus Forums don’t always indicate when you’ll be able to grab an OTA file and get your device updated/patched.

Our advice is to use a third-party application to get updates in a timely manner. The community-run Oxygen Updater allows you to sideload official update .zip files as soon as they are available publicly. While this will ensure you get updates right away, if you encounter problems, you may need to revert to an older build. This may require a device reset if problems are major.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: