[Update: Claim now] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for March 2022, including Darksiders Genesis

Update 3/1: The March 2022 games — Adam Wolfe, Dawn of the Monsters, Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Darksiders Genesis, and Darkwood — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Tuesday, March 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Adam Wolfe ($19.99). This direct to Stadia Pro game lets you:

Step into the shoes of Adam Wolfe, investigator of the supernatural. Driven by your sister’s mysterious disappearance, you’ll take to the brooding streets of San Francisco, where crime and paranormal occurrences intertwine in dark corners. Solving one mystery after another, you’ll unravel a larger conspiracy that could lead you to your missing sibling. However, one wrong turn and you could end up in an even darker abyss.

That’s followed by Dawn of the Monsters ($29.99), Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition ($39.99), Darksiders Genesis ($39.99), and Darkwood ($14.99):

Mysterious creatures known as Nephilim have invaded Earth, and the only thing that can stop them is DAWN (the Defense Alliance Worldwide Network). Consider yourself the last line of defense as you play as four hulking behemoths – Megadon, Aegis Prime, Tempest Galahad, and Ganira – and destroy global cities based on real-world locations.

Join Ryan and his friends on the open road as they tour across America, from Route 66 to Icy Land. Speed toward glory in career mode or rally 2 to 4 speedsters and compete for bragging rights.

Take control of Strife, who is called upon to save mankind from destruction at the hands of Lucifer in the hack-and-slash RPG Darksiders Genesis.

Prefer to put your outdoor skills to the test? Step into the world of Darkwood, the survive-at-all-costs horror thriller that pins you against a myriad of dark surprises in an eerie Eastern European forest.

This month sees three claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: AVICII Invector (February 28), Little Big Workshop (February 28) and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (March 1)

The count now stands at 52 titles after the additions/subtractions:

Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Darksiders 3, Bloodstained, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders, Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Merek’s Market, One Hand Clapping, PHOGS!, Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Adam Wolfe, Dawn of the Monsters, Darksiders Genesis, and Darkwood

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro March 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

