YouTube Music refreshes ‘Mixed for you’ covers w/ album art and artist profiles

The automatically curated My Mix section sometimes labeled “Mixed for you” in YouTube Music appears to be getting updated cover art for some users.

This section is a key component of YouTube Music and includes a number of playlists of various genres and sub-genres based upon your listening history, likes, and dislikes. For a long time, the “Mixed for you” section has featured abstract colored vinyl cover art for each playlist including the “Supermix” – which includes an array of your various musical favorites in one playlist.

As spotted by /u/mateil over on the YouTube Music subreddit, it seems that the Mixed for you playlists are getting new covers to feature artist album art. This does make it easier to tell just what types of music and artist are included at a glance, but the collages can be a little jarring compared to the cleaner aesthetic of those abstract icons – you can see both side-by-side below:

We’re not entirely sure just how far this has rolled out, but the original Reddit thread has multiple reports from users claiming that they are now seeing the updated UI. As one poster notes, this certainly does look like a “quick edit from the early 2000s.” It’s not clear how the specific album art is chosen either.

It’s also worth noting that this change is appearing for some across devices including Android and desktop with the rollout supposedly starting some weeks ago. With that in mind, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below if you are seeing the new Mixed for you covers when using YouTube Music across your devices.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: