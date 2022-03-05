YouTube Music can now share songs to Snapchat on Android

The first indication that YouTube Music might be able to share songs to Instagram and Snapchat emerged in November of 2020. Snapchat sharing finally launched for YouTube Music on iOS in October and it’s now coming to Android.

Opening the share sheet in YouTube Music for Android and tapping Snapchat will successfully send what you’re currently playing to Snapchat. This includes album artwork, artist name, app logo, and link for viewers to listen. The background is a gradient pulled from the cover art.

From there, users can customize and share to specific friends or “My Story.” It’s quite a straightforward integration that took a shockingly long time to finish.

It debuted on the iOS app in the last quarter of 2021 and is now widely rolled out on Android. The Instagram integration does not yet work and still crashes upon sharing.

As of late, the Pixel team has been remarkably close with Snapchat. This includes being able to quickly launch the Snapchat camera with a double-tap rear gesture from the lockscreen and various exclusive filters.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: