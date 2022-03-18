Deals: Save $396 on refurb Galaxy S21 Ultra, Shure AONIC 50 ANC headphones, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra at $396 off. That’s alongside a pair of Assistant smart bulbs for $18 and the first price cut on Shure’s all-new AONIC 50 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $396 on Galaxy S21 series handsets

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones with prices starting at $134. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB at $804. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $38 under our previous refurbished offering and a total of $396 off.

Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be the latest, but it arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Score a pair of Assistant-enabled TP-Link color smart bulbs for $18

Amazon is now offering a pair of TP-Link Kasa’s latest Color LED Smart Light Bulbs for $18. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention from earlier in the year and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the best price of the year, as well. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, these smart bulbs from TP-Link don’t require any other hub or hardware to get started and will work with Alexa and Assistant right out of the box. Exposed to either voice assistant is the ability to not only dim the lights but also adjust the color settings of the 800-lumen output per bulb.

Shure’s all-new AONIC 50 ANC Headphones see first discount

Amazon is currently offering the Shure AONIC 50 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones for $239. Normally priced at $299, this 20% discount marks the first discount we’ve tracked making this a new low price for these headphones on Amazon.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery life of up to 20 hours, the AONIC 50 headphones amplifiers support a variety of audio codecs. These headphones also feature adjustable noise cancellation with an environment mode toggle switch so you can hear your surroundings while out and about. While wireless connectivity is nice, there are still plenty of devices that lack Bluetooth support. For these, you can connect the AONIC 50 using a 3.5mm audio cable. The protective carrying case will keep your headphones safe while traveling, too.

