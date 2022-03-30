Deals: Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurbs up to $410 off, official Samsung charging gear, more

All of today’s best mid-week deals are headlined by up to $410 off refurb Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra models. That’s on top of an official Samsung Qi pad at $25 and a new low on Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurb smartphones now up to $410 off

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphone sale. Delivering a series of previous-generation handsets, the Galaxy S21 series are some of the more notable inclusions, and the Galaxy S21 5G is the highlight amongst them from $500. Available in more styles than last time around, this is the second-best price to date from the original $800 going rate at $300 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 that just dropped earlier in the year, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs plenty of flagship-caliber specs. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review, we found that it made all of the right compromises – it includes a 90-day warranty, too. Head below for more.

Samsung’s official 9W Qi charging pad falls to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is notably delivering the very first markdown of the year alongside a new all-time low. We last saw this one go on sale back in the fall of 2021 where it sold for $30.

Delivering a first-party charging experience for less, this in-house Qi pad complements your Galaxy handset with 9W charging speeds. It has a streamlined build that won’t take up too much space on the desk or nightstand, and this package even includes a wall adapter and USB-C cord.

Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch down to 2022 low

Amazon currently offers the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $680 in Slate Gray. Down from the usual $800 price tag, you’re looking at the second markdown of the year at $120 off while delivering the best price outside of the holiday season last year. This is also $20 under our previous mention.

If the more popular Apple and Fitbit solutions won’t cut it for your fitness companion needs, the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar steps up with an even more capable feature set. Its more rugged and water-resistant casing houses a 1.2-inch display and all of the usual workout tracking tech. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package.

